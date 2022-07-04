Afghanistan Emergency Earthquake Response Plan July - September 2022 (As of 30 June 2022): Summary of Emergency Needs, Planned Reach and Funding Requirements

On 22 June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck south eastern Afghanistan, leading to wide-scale destruction across already vulnerable districts in Paktika and Khost provinces. In addition to loss of life and devastating injury, the earthquake has resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure -- including homes, health facilities, schools and water networks -- leaving thousands vulnerable to further harm. The multi-sectoral Emergency Earthquake Appeal targets approximately 362,000 people living in high intensity impact areas (MMI 5+)*. A total of $110.3 million** is urgently required to frontload life-saving response activities over the course of the next three months (July-September). The information presented in the dashboard is based on best available confirmed data and will adjust as further verified assessment and response information is received.

