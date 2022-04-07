Afghanistan | Emergency agriculture assistance to vulnerable seed insecure farmers in Daykundi, Ghor and Laghman Provinces Project fact sheet (OSRO/AFG/119/CHG)

This project fact sheet summarizes the key aspects of this project Emergency Agriculture Assistance to Vulnerable Seed Insecure Farmers in Daykundi, Ghor and Laghman Provinces, objective, budget, geographical scope, people assisted, assistance modalities, crosscutting issues and SDGs contribution. The key objective of this project is to improve food production, access to livelihoods assets and protection of livelihoods assets of vulnerable farming households in Daykundi, Ghor and Laghman provinces of Afghanistan.