Afghanistan EiEWG: Schools closed due to insecurity in Afghanistan: January - December 2018
from UN Children's Fund, Education Cluster
Infographic
Published on 13 May 2019 — View Original
31 of the 34 provinces with at least one closed school due to insecurity in Afghanistan in 2018.
718 schools confirmed closed due to insecurity in Afghanistan in 2018.
325,599 children (101,960 girls and 223,639 boys) were unable to attend school in Afghanistan in 2018.
6,074 teachers unable to teach due to school closures in Afghanistan in 2018.