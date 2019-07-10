Afghanistan: EiEWG Attacks on Education Advocacy Brief (July 2019)

More than 300,000 children unable to attend school due to insecurity

More than 300,000 children were not able to continue their education due to the closure of more than 700 schools due to security reasons in Afghanistan in 2018. UNICEF reported more than 400 attacks against schools and personnel in 2018, with 218 of the attacks connected to election related violence as schools constituted 63% of the registration and polling centers. According to UNICEF this marks a fourfold increase to the previous year. Schools in 31 provinces in Afghanistan were closed in 2018 due to insecurity, with the highest numbers in Kandahar (118), Hilmand (106), Ghazni (85) and Uruzgan (76).

