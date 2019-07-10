10 Jul 2019

Afghanistan: EiEWG Attacks on Education Advocacy Brief (July 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Education Cluster
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (631.07 KB)

More than 300,000 children unable to attend school due to insecurity

More than 300,000 children were not able to continue their education due to the closure of more than 700 schools due to security reasons in Afghanistan in 2018. UNICEF reported more than 400 attacks against schools and personnel in 2018, with 218 of the attacks connected to election related violence as schools constituted 63% of the registration and polling centers. According to UNICEF this marks a fourfold increase to the previous year. Schools in 31 provinces in Afghanistan were closed in 2018 due to insecurity, with the highest numbers in Kandahar (118), Hilmand (106), Ghazni (85) and Uruzgan (76).

Attacks on education

31 of the 34 provinces with at least one closed school due to insecurity in Afghanistan in 2018

718 schools confirmed closed due to insecurity in Afghanistan in 2018

325,599 children (101,960 girls and 223,639 boys) unable to access education due to school closures in Afghanistan in 2018

Risk of permanent drop out of school and associated child protection risks

