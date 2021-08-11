Afghanistan Education in Emergencies Working Group Operational Guidance Note: The use of schools, Educational Facilities, CBE and Temporary Learning Centers as shelter

Ideally school buildings and education facilities should not be used as shelter by families who have been displaced due to conflict. Using school buildings as shelter denies displaced and host community children access to safe learning environments. However, in a case of mass displacement where no other shelter options are available and schools are used as a last resort, the following measures should be taken to minimize the negative impact on schools:

General planning:

• The authorities should identify and direct displaced people to alternative collective centres or emergency camps, to ensure that schools are only used as the very last option.

• EiE WG should be consulted in advance on which schools will be considered for shelter.

• If schools are selected to host displaced people, the Directorates of Education (DoE) and School headmasters, in collaboration with Parent-Teacher Associations (SHURA), should predefine one or more locations where classes can be held to avoid the disruption of learning and avoid coexistence of displaced and learners.

• If schools are selected to host displaced people, guarantees must be in place that the school will be in a reasonable state when returned.

• The authorities need to agree and commit budget for rehabilitation/repair of schools after the departure of the displaced. Ideally, the disadvantages arising from the use of the school as a shelter should be offset by tangible benefits for the school community (improving learning facilities, building additional school WASH structures, etc.).