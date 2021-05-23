Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Strategy - 2021-2022

Relevance and importance of Education in Emergencies in the context of Afghanistan

Education in emergencies (EiE) is a core element of global humanitarian response and encompasses a series of activities designed to provide uninterrupted, quality learning opportunities to children affected by humanitarian crises. Complex operational contexts with sudden onset crises, conflict specific emergencies, back-to-back humanitarian events and chronic development challenges, such as in Afghanistan, mean that communities experience protracted crises across multiple dimensions (social, economic, political). In some humanitarian settings, EiE offers a reparative solution to an acute emergency by providing a protective bridge between previous and continued gains in development in existing education systems. However, in protracted humanitarian crises, EiE continues to provide targeted support to enable vulnerable and marginalized children and youth to access uninterrupted, structured education opportunities where current formal education systems are perpetually unable to accommodate them, due to the nature of the crisis.

While the Ministry of Education has made significant strides to improve the status of education in Afghanistan since 2001, disaster, poverty, and cultural norms continue to prevent access to quality education for vulnerable girls and boys. Gaps in access deprive children of their right to education and present lifethreatening protection issues as well as chronic underinvestment in specific communities, all of which have both immediate and long-lasting impacts. During a protracted crisis, duty-bearers, like the Government of Afghanistan, are not always able to provide quality education for all children due to financial and operational constraints, and non-governmental and UN agencies may provide education for children’s unmet needs during a crisis. Typically, EiE support can exist as short-term activities through humanitarian funding while development programming recalibrates to the changing context. Noting the above challenges in Afghanistan, the barriers which constrain access to education are not easily overcome in the short-term. Multi-year funding for EiE with the aim to transition EiE students into formal public schools, while supporting public schools to deliver quality education, has increasingly been the focus of humanitarian-development nexus programming. EiE is a crucial emergency response where systematic education has been affected due to climate, disease, conflict, or other crises.

In Afghanistan, for children who are displaced and are affected by either conflict or natural disasters or returned forcibly from other countries, EiE is an urgent priority because it:

• Saves lives and provides a safe space for children, where they are protected from physical harm, forced marriage, sexual abuse and exploitation, child labour and recruitment as child soldiers,

• Provides a venue where children can learn about preventable diseases, nutrition, hygiene and other lifesaving topics

• Creates a safe space where new skills and values, such as peace, tolerance, conflict resolution, democracy, human rights can be acquired

• Brings routine, stability, normalcy and hope to children’s lives, and improves psychosocial wellbeing

• Continues children’s learning, to ensure bright futures for them, their families, communities and country.

EiE is distinct from mainstream education in that it ensures equitable access to the right to education for children impacted by conflict or disaster and provides physical, psychosocial and cognitive protection that can sustain and save lives. The main differences between EiE and mainstream education are: