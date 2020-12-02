Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Risk Communication and Community Engagement: Back-to-School, October 2020 [EN/Dari/PS]

GUIDANCE ON PROMOTING SAFE PRACTICE IN SCHOOLS AFTER REOPENING

As of 3 October 2020, public schools (all grades), private schools (all grades), and community-based education (CBE) classes (all grades) are authorised to reopen, following the 14 March mandated closure to prevent the spread of COVID- 19 in Afghanistan. While schools are reopened, the COVID-19 pandemic has not been eradicated and precautions in the school environment must be communicated to school management, teachers, community leaders, parents, and children. This guidance may be used by individuals or organizations who interact with the community so that they are prepared to respond effectively to any questions, concerns or beliefs (including rumours) that might cause them to take unnecessary and potentially life-threatening risks when reopening schools.

Because each school or community-based classroom is different, it is important that the advice we give is actionable: so that people can realistically follow this guidance on a daily basis. As is the case when we address rumours and misinformation, it is important to always aim to give useful, verified and timely information and advice to communities, and to demonstrate that we are listening to them. Go through the advice with them and agree on how they can best protect themselves and those around them.