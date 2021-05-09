Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Quarterly Newsletter – Jan - March 2021

Education Coordination in Afghanistan

The Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiE WG) is chaired by the Ministry of Education with the support of UNICEF and Save the Children as co-lead agencies. The Working Group is staffed by Education Coordinators from UNICEF and Save the Children and an Information Management officer from UNICEF. There are six sub-national Working Groups led by either UNICEF or an agency that has a presence in the particular region of Afghanistan.

Each sub-national working group has a terms of reference that outlines the working group's goals and objectives and guides its working relationship with the national EiE WG. Meetings at both the national and sub-national levels occur every month, and minutes are shared on the EiE WG website: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/afghanistan/education.