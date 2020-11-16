Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Dashboard – Jan - Oct 2020

Achievements and highlights

17 Provinces with EIEWG Partners Implementing EiE Programs

5,233 Temporary Classrooms (TCs) and Community based Schools (CBSs) established

179,885 Children enrolled and benefiting from TCs and CBSs

116,505 Children benefiting from classroom equipment and teaching and learning materials

14,027 Number of teachers recruited and trained to teach in TCs and CBSs

21,947 Community members and School Management Shuras (SMS) sensitized