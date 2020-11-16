Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Dashboard – Jan - Oct 2020
Achievements and highlights
17 Provinces with EIEWG Partners Implementing EiE Programs
5,233 Temporary Classrooms (TCs) and Community based Schools (CBSs) established
179,885 Children enrolled and benefiting from TCs and CBSs
116,505 Children benefiting from classroom equipment and teaching and learning materials
14,027 Number of teachers recruited and trained to teach in TCs and CBSs
21,947 Community members and School Management Shuras (SMS) sensitized