Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Dashboard – Jan - Feb 2020
Attachments
Achievements and highlights
17 Provinces with EIEWG Partners Implementing EiE Programs
5,077 Temporary Classrooms (TCs) and Community based Schools (CBSs) established
170,009 Children enrolled and benefiting from TCs and CBSs
108,692 Children benefiting from classroom equipment and teaching and learning materials
6,214 Number of teachers recruited and trained to teach in TCs and CBSs
16,761 Community members and School Management Shuras (SMS) sensitized