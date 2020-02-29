Afghanistan: Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) Dashboard – Jan - Feb 2020

Achievements and highlights

17 Provinces with EIEWG Partners Implementing EiE Programs

5,077 Temporary Classrooms (TCs) and Community based Schools (CBSs) established

170,009 Children enrolled and benefiting from TCs and CBSs

108,692 Children benefiting from classroom equipment and teaching and learning materials

6,214 Number of teachers recruited and trained to teach in TCs and CBSs

16,761 Community members and School Management Shuras (SMS) sensitized