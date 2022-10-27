Afghanistan Education Cluster: Strategic Advisory Group (ASG) – Terms of Reference (Revised October 2022)

The Education Cluster (EC) aims to strengthen partnerships and the predictability and accountability of the Education in Emergencies (EiE) response, by improving prioritization and clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of the actors involved, including the Ministry of Education (MoE), UN agencies and National and International NGOs. Considering the many different members of the Education Cluster (EC), a Strategic Advisory Group (ASG) is being established to facilitate timely and effective decision making outside the wider Cluster coordination meetings.

I. Objectives of the ASG

• Provide ongoing strategic direction to the Education Cluster.

• Develop and adjust the strategic framework, priorities and work plan of the Cluster.

• Develop guidance notes for the EC on topics deemed relevant for furthering the EiE agenda • Serve as a review committee for EC members’ project proposals submitted for the Humanitarian Response Plan and pooled funding mechanisms.

• Identify key gaps in the functionalities of the EC, and collectively provide mitigation measures