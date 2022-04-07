Afghanistan Economic Monitor (March 14, 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS:

SUMMARY: The accelerating humanitarian response is supporting some stabilization of economic conditions. Inflows of USD cash notes have driven appreciation of the AFN. A strengthening AFN and increasing humanitarian distribution of critical household goods have supported declining prices, feeding into stabilization of real wages. Interim Taliban Administration revenue collections remain strong but are likely to fall well short of quarterly budget targets. New official statistics for 2021 show that both imports and exports fell far below 2020 levels over the second half of 2021, but with some recovery in the final quarter. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, war, and associated sanctions may have important impacts on prices and inflation given Afghanistan’s heavy reliance on imported food and fuel.

Official data show appreciation of the Afghani against main trading currencies since February. Between February 1 and March 5, the AFN appreciated by 12.9 percent against the US Dollar, 16.7 percent against the Chinese Yuan, 12.5 percent against the Euro, 5.7 against the Iranian Toman, and 11.2 percent against the Pakistani Rupee. Following recent appreciation, the AFN is now trading at around 11 percent below its value at the end-July 2021 relative to the USD. Appreciation is thought to have been driven by the large inflows of USD cash through humanitarian channels (averaging around US$150 million per month). Increased availability of USD within the economy has allowed the central bank to resume USD auctions, with around US$26 million auctioned since mid-February. Anecdotal reports suggest exchange rate movements may also reflect efforts by the Interim Taliban Administration (ITA) to influence rates in currency markets, including by preventing alleged manipulation of rates and hoarding of USD by currency traders.

Reflecting appreciation, inflation eased, with slight declines in prices for basic household goods. Y-o-Y inflation for a basket of basic household goods fell to 32 percent by end-February (compared to 42.5 percent in January). Prices fell for cooking oil (6.7 percent), wheat (6.5 percent), and wheat flour (8.1 percent). Downward pressure on prices may also reflect the increasing supply of basic household goods (especially food) through humanitarian distribution channels. Prices for the basket of basic household goods remain around 20 percent above August 2021 levels.

Real wages stabilized, reflecting falling prices. While nominal wages for skilled and unskilled workers continued to slightly decline through February, these declines were offset by falling prices. Accordingly, real wages remained stable. As proxied by the number of available workdays for both skilled and unskilled workers, labor demand in February increased marginally over the past month – from 2.2 days in January to 2.3 days in February for skilled workers and 1.9 to 2.2 days for unskilled workers.

Firms and households continue to face difficulties in accessing cash. While firms and households report marginally improved ability to withdraw AFN funds from bank accounts, many can still not access currency even up to regulated limits.

The ITA average monthly revenue collection during the first two months of 2022 remained strong. Total collections were roughly equivalent to collections over the same period in 2020 in AFN terms, but significantly lower in USD terms (around 20 percent in USD terms). Most revenues are from taxes at borders and non-tax receipts. Customs collections have been supported by the recent depreciation of the AFN. On current trends, ITA revenues will fall around 20 percent short of interim budget revenue targets for the first quarter of 2022 (AFN 47.5 billion). Without access to deficit financing, further cuts in expenditures against announced plans are likely to be required.

Newly released official trade statistics confirm a sharp drop in merchandise imports over the second half of 2021. Imports over the second half of 2021 were 47 percent below 2021 levels, reflecting suppressed economic activity and constrained access to foreign exchange. Exports over the second half of 2021 declined by around five percent compared to the same period in 2020. Both imports and exports over the fourth quarter increased relative to the third quarter (by 60 percent and 160 percent respectively), likely reflecting reopening of border points and adjustment of supply channels to avoid disruptions associated with the breakdown of formal financial sector transactions.