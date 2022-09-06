Afghanistan - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

-
Two earthquakes of 5.1 M and 4.6 M occurred respectively in the neighbouring Provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar (north-eastern Afghanistan) on 4 September at 21.57 UTC and on 5 September at 11.57 UTC resulting in casualties and damage. The epicentres were 34 km (the 5.1 M) and 23 km (the 4.6 M) north-east of Jalalabad City (Nangarhar Province).
According to media reports, at least eight people have died and the seismic events were felt in the Provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar, and in the capital Kabul.
On 21 June 2022, eastern Afghanistan has been affected by a 5.9 M earthquake that resulted in more than 1,000 fatalities.