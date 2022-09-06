Afghanistan

Afghanistan - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

  • Two earthquakes of 5.1 M and 4.6 M occurred respectively in the neighbouring Provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar (north-eastern Afghanistan) on 4 September at 21.57 UTC and on 5 September at 11.57 UTC resulting in casualties and damage. The epicentres were 34 km (the 5.1 M) and 23 km (the 4.6 M) north-east of Jalalabad City (Nangarhar Province).

  • According to media reports, at least eight people have died and the seismic events were felt in the Provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar, and in the capital Kabul.

  • On 21 June 2022, eastern Afghanistan has been affected by a 5.9 M earthquake that resulted in more than 1,000 fatalities.

