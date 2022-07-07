Afghanistan - Earthquake, update (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2022)

The devastating earthquake of 22 June in the eastern Afghan provinces of Khost and Paktika left 3,669 people injured and 1,036 people dead. 361,634 people are affected (UN-WHO data).

The humanitarian situation in both provinces, in which up to 50% of the population were already acutely food insecure (IPC 3 or above) before the earthquake, remains very tense.

Through the Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT) DG ECHO mobilized EUR 1 million of immediate lifesaving, assistance with focus on shelter and urgently needed food support. The population is also exposed to water borne diseases such as acute watery diarrhea and cholera.