[Afghanistan Earthquake] Singapore Red Cross Supports Immediate Needs of Affected Communities

Singapore, 23 June 2022 - In response to the powerful earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday night, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing SGD$50,000, in the first instance, to support survivors and affected communities. The contribution will support the immediate needs of those affected, including food, emergency shelter, emergency trauma care, non-food items as well as water, sanitation and hygiene items. SRC will also launch a public fundraising appeal to support the relief and recovery operations.

Singapore Red Cross Secretary General/CEO Mr Benjamin William said, “We are deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of lives, especially for a country that is already facing a dire economic and humanitarian crisis. The survivors are in urgent need of clean water, food and shelter, which we are working with our partners on the ground to provide. The road ahead to rebuild and recover will be challenging, and we appeal to everyone to lend a hand.”

SRC’s contribution will directly support the humanitarian response by Red Cross Red Crescent partners on the ground, including the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). ARCS and IFRC are providing immediate aid and conducting needs assessments on the ground. Mobile health teams and ambulances are redirected to the affected areas to provide medical assistance and to transport the injured. Relief items such as blankets, tents, tarpaulins, water containers, food and water, are on the way to the affected zones. SRC remains in close contact with IFRC and ARCS to monitor the situation on the ground.

Afghanistan’s deadliest earthquake in 20 years registered a magnitude of 6.1 and destroyed hundreds of homes in the southeastern provinces of Paktika and Khost, claiming more than 1,000 lives. The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue missions continue. This humanitarian emergency has come at a time when the country is already reeling from the impact of a prolonged drought, famine and an economic crisis. In addition, challenging terrain and recent weather conditions have hampered efforts to reach areas in need of assistance, which were already vulnerable due to landslides, flooded roads and fragile infrastructure.

The SRC stands in solidarity with the Afghan communities affected by this disaster during this challenging time, especially the children and vulnerable families. Members of the public may make a donation to the Singapore Red Cross to support Afghan communities. Details on how to donate will soon be published on SRC’s website at redcross.sg once the fundraising appeal is launched.