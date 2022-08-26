Afghanistan: Earthquake Response Situation Report No. 3 (26 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Humanitarian response efforts continue following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the south-eastern region on 22 June. To date, around 376,000 people have been reached with at least one form of assistance, including 124,000 with food and agricultural support; 93,000 with emergency shelter and non-food Items (NFIs); 66,000 with protection; and 90,000 with multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA). A further 313,000 people have received blanket WASH assistance – soap and chlorine tabs – as part of preemptive measures to prevent the spread of acute watery diarrhea (AWD); 152,000 health consultations have also been provided.

• Joint Needs Assessment Teams (JATs) have assessed 197,000 people (over 29,000 families) in 184 villages across five districts – Barmal, and Giyan in Paktika Province and Shamal, Spera, and Tani in Khost province. In total, around 100,000 people (14,000 families) have been identified as in need of humanitarian assistance.

• Of 14,052 houses identified as requiring emergency shelter assistance, 53 per cent of homes were confirmed destroyed, 46 percent severely damaged, and 1 per cent moderately damaged. At the time of assessment, more than 40 per cent of affected families were found to be living in open spaces or makeshift settlements, with 98 per cent of affected families reporting that they had lost, destroyed, or damaged household items. Further, 58 per cent of assessed families reported not having sufficient water, and 95 per cent reported open defecation. Visible signs of acute malnutrition were also observed among community members in half of assessed villages.

• Following feedback from affected communities in Ziruk and Nika districts in Paktika Province and Waza Zadran in Paktya, assessments have now started following delays caused by recent flooding.

• To date, 40 per cent of the $110m financial requirement for the three-month emergency response plan has been either committed or received. This figure reflects the initial estimated number of people living in high intensity impact areas, and a “no regrets” approach taken in the initial phase of the response. As the response moves into the next phase of implementation, partners will pivot from the provision of immediate relief (offered to all people in earthquake affected areas) to prioritized, but more costly interventions, such as earthquake sensitive shelter repairs.

• All earthquake-affected districts have been considered in the 2022 winter prioritization exercise, with all districts bar Tani categorized as a top priority in the inter-sectoral prioritization, as well as for most cluster-specific priorities.