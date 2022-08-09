Afghanistan: Earthquake Response Situation Report No. 2 (5 August 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 14-31 July 2022. The next report will be issued on or around 11 August 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Humanitarian response efforts are ongoing following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the south-eastern region on 22 June. To date, around 85,000 people have been reached with at least one form of assistance, including 85,000 with food and agricultural support, 56,000 with emergency shelter and NFIs, 62,000 with health, 20,000 with protection, and 72,000 with multipurpose cash assistance. A further 272,000 people have received blanket WASH assistance – soap and aqua tabs – as part of preventive measures to limit the spread of acute watery diarrhea (AWD).

• On 14 July, a second round of needs assessments commenced across seven districts of Paktika, Khost and Paktya provinces which could not be initially reached or where communities had flagged residual needs. Around 9,000 families were assessed across Barmal (708), Giyan (350) and Ziruk (400) districts in Paktika province, and Shamal (640), Spera (5,773) and Tani (1,080) districts in Khost province, with over 5,000 families identified as in need of assistance. Assessments are also planned for Ziruk district in Paktika province (approximately 400 families) and Waza Zadran district in Paktya province (approximately 200 families), as well as some other villages.

• In total, almost 148,000 people have been assessed by inter-agency teams over the past six weeks with around 100,000 people identified as in need of emergency support. However, recent sector-specific assessments such as the REACH Initiative Household Damage Assessment have indicated the possible presence of additional shelter needs in a further nine districts (Gurbuz, Mandozayi, Matun, Nadir Shah Kot, Nika, Sar Rawzah, Shawak, Urgun and Zadran). According to REACH, overall, 1 per cent of households reported completely destroyed shelters and 41 per cent moderately damaged shelters. Further, a rapid structural assessment conducted by Miymaoto international firm on 50 compounds across Barmal, Giyan and Spera districts found that 40 per cent of damaged compounds were habitable and could be repaired in less than a month, while 60 per cent had been destroyed and could be reconstructed in two months. With winter fast approaching, funds are urgently required to enable the necessary shelter repairs to take place and ensure that communities are protected from the elements. Humanitarian actors are further recommending that any upcoming needs assessments prioritize the nine districts identified by the REACH Damage Assessment.

• Temporary humanitarian hubs with accommodation and office capacity for 130 male (100) and female (30) aid workers have now been established in Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province, with the process underway in Spera district in Khost province. Lighting and communications facilities are also being upgraded, while UNHAS is now flying to Barmal district at least once a week, with the flight due to be extended to Giyan and Muhammadi once the landing strip has been assessed.

• To date, 40 per cent of the $110m financial requirement for the three-month emergency response plan has been either committed or received. This figure reflects the initial estimated number of people in need and a “no regrets” approach taken in the initial phase of the response. As the response moves into the next phase of implementation, partners are planning to pivot from the provision of immediate relief (offered to all people in earthquake affected areas) to prioritized, but more costly interventions, such as earthquake sensitive shelter repairs.

• OCHA managed pooled funding mechanisms have allocated a combined US $29 million to the earthquake response to date, including $10 million from the CERF and $19 million from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF). The AHF earthquake reserve allocation is still open for funding requests.