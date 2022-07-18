Afghanistan: Earthquake Response Situation Report No. 1 - As of 17 July 2022

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 27 June to 17 July 2022. The next report will be issued on or around 21 July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Humanitarian response efforts are ongoing following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the south-eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 June. To date, 138,000 people have been reached with at least one form of assistance, including 126,000 people with WASH, 67,000 people with food and agriculture, 43,000 people with emergency shelter and NFIs, 49,000 people with health, and 31,000 people with protection services. An additional 72,000 people have received multi-purpose cash assistance.

• The first round of needs assessments covering 129 villages across the three most-affected districts of Giyan and Barmal (Paktika province) and Spera district (Khost province) was completed on 2 July 2022.

• Of the assessments conducted, 62,000 people were found to have been affected by the earthquake (51 per cent of the total population assessed). More than half of them are living in open spaces or makeshift shelters – representing more than one quarter of overall families across the three districts – and almost all (89 per cent) of the affected families lost their food stocks. The sanitation and hygiene situation is precarious with more than two-thirds of affected villages reporting open defecation and 1,166 cases of diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration identified, 70 per cent of which were found in Barmal district).

• On 14 July, the second round of assessments commenced across Barmal, Giyan and Spera districts in villages that were previously not covered and where the local population has reported needs. Assessment teams will also assess Nika district (Paktika province) and Tani and Ziruk districts (Khost province). Assessments are due to be completed by 24 July 2022.

• Temporary humanitarian hubs able to accommodate up to 100 staff are being upgraded in Barmal and Giyan districts,

Paktika province. A hub will also be established in Muhammadi village, Spera district over the coming week. A helicopter is traveling to Barmal at least once a week, and the flight will be extended to Giyan and Muhammadi once the landing strip has been assessed.

• As of 14 July 2022, approximately US$44 million has been pledged for the earthquake response, leaving a gap of $66 million out of the $110 million required to assist the 362,000 people in need.