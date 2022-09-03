Afghanistan: Earthquake response Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, August 2022 - Presentation of Key Findings to the CVWG

CONTEXT
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south -eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, causing widespread destruction, disruption to services, and loss of life, to an already highly vulnerable population across Khost,
Paktika and Paktya provinces.
OBJECTIVES
Identify whether markets in affected areas are still functional and how their functionality has been affected by the earthquake
Understand whether shelter materials needed for the reconstruction phase are available in the markets of the affected areas
Assessment Scope and Methodology
Sampling Methodology
Coverage
131 key informant interviews (KIIs) with traders
Indicative findings
3 provinces: Khost, Paktika, Paktya
16 districts* including the 3 provincial centres: Matun, Sharana and Gardez
*The coverage area initially included 17 districts however, despite reports of food and NFI shops in Giyan, the assessment team was not able to collect data in this district.
Sampling
For each district:
3 KIIs with food traders: 2 retailers & 1 wholesaler
3 KIIs with NFI traders: 2 retailers & 1 wholesaler
3 KIIs with shelter material traders: 1 retailer & 2 wholesaler