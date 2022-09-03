Afghanistan: Earthquake response Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, August 2022 - Presentation of Key Findings to the CVWG

CONTEXT

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south -eastern region of Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, causing widespread destruction, disruption to services, and loss of life, to an already highly vulnerable population across Khost,

Paktika and Paktya provinces.

OBJECTIVES

Identify whether markets in affected areas are still functional and how their functionality has been affected by the earthquake

Understand whether shelter materials needed for the reconstruction phase are available in the markets of the affected areas

Assessment Scope and Methodology

Sampling Methodology

Coverage

131 key informant interviews (KIIs) with traders

Indicative findings

3 provinces: Khost, Paktika, Paktya

16 districts* including the 3 provincial centres: Matun, Sharana and Gardez

*The coverage area initially included 17 districts however, despite reports of food and NFI shops in Giyan, the assessment team was not able to collect data in this district.

Sampling

For each district: