Afghanistan - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, AMD meteo forecast, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2022)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in the Spera District (Khost Province, eastern Afghanistan) close to the border with western Pakistan on 21 June at 20.54 UTC (22 June at 1.24 local time). The epicentre was located 47 km south-west of Khost City.

USGS PAGER estimated that 7,000 people were exposed to very strong and 119,000 to strong shaking.

According to media reports, 920 people have died, over 600 people have been injured and infrastructure was damaged. The most affected province is Paktika Province (south of Khost Province) with at least 200 deaths, but fatalities were also reported in the Provinces of Khost and Nangarhar. The seismic event was also felt in Pakistan and India.

International and local organisations are providing rescue and emergency activities. DG ECHO partners (PUI, DACAAR, IRC, CARE) are assessing the situation and started to provide assistance.