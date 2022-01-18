Afghanistan - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2022)

An earthquake event of magnitude 5.3 (US Geological Survey) at a depth of 10 km occurred on 17 January at 16.10 in Badghis province, close to the Turkmenistan border. The quake caused the death of 26 people, including five women and four children. According to media, up to 700 houses may have been damaged. Rescuers arrived at the affected area. Some homes in Qala-e-Naw (the provincial capital) suffered cracks, without reports on major injuries of damage.