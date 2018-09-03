Afghanistan: Drought Response Situation Report No. 1 (as of 31 August 2018)

Highlights

- The number of people due to the drought has surpassed 150,000 in August in the Western Region. Most of them live in informal sites in Hirat and Qalae-Naw cities.

- More than 310,000 people received food, cash or livelihood assistance in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat, Jawzjan, Faryab and Kandahar provinces in August.

- Water trucking reaches 34,000 people in rural areas of Badghis Province and to more than 100,000 residents of informal sites in Hirat and Qala-e-Naw.

- Serious protection concerns have been detected on informal sites in Hirat City with a spike in early marriages and child labour.

- As planting season and winter approach, humanitarian partners in the Western Region are working on a strategy to enable voluntary returns, facilitate durable solutions and prepare for winterization.

Situation Overview

Food distributions continue in drought-affected areas across the country. In August, some 311,000 people have received food, cash and livelihood assistance in Badghis, Faryab, Ghor, Hirat, Jawzjan and Kandahar provinces. In two districts of Badghis Province, 34,000 people in rural areas receive emergency water supplies, and partners are planning to expand the provision to another 50,000 people in three districts of Hirat Province.

Drought-induced displacement continues to increase in the Western Region and has reached a total of 150,000 people. The number of displaced people in and around Qala-e-Naw, Badghis, is estimated to be 66,500, most of them from Muqur and Abkamari districts. Around 5,000 people have reportedly displaced to Abkamari district centre from surrounding villages and small-scale displacement has reported in the Qadis district centre. In Hirat City, where some 84,000 displaced people were registered in July, another 3,000 family petitions have reportedly been submitted to the authorities, indicating that the total number of drought-induced IDPs in the city may be higher than 100,000. In Chaghcharan City, Ghor, the number of drought-induced IDPs is currently 4,060.

In Qala-e-Naw, operational capacity and existing supplies in are insufficient to meet the life-saving needs of newly-arrived families, and an immediate scale-up across all sectors is required to respond to an estimated 66,500 displaced people. The most urgent gaps are in emergency shelter and non-food items (ESNFI), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and protection. In Hirat City, food, cash and WASH assistance have been provided, and health and nutrition services are increasingly available on the ten informal sites. The response is however hampered by uncertainty regarding the tenability of the sites, difficulties in registration, and limited capacity to respond. Many families remain exposed to the elements, surviving in make-shift shelters, while some have resorted to self-building mud-brick huts. Serious protection concerns have also been reported from the sites, with a spike in early marriage and child labour.

There is a need for a scale-up in food and livelihoods assistance in the coming months, supporting people to return to their areas of origin, or remain in their homes and close to their field to take advantage of the next planting season. Complementary activities in health, nutrition, protection and WASH remain equally essential.