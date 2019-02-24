Afghanistan Drought Impact & Needs Assessment - Part I: Internally Displaced People in Badghis, Ghor and Hirat Provinces

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Between 31 July and 3 August 2018, the first phase of the Drought Impact and Needs Assessment (DINA) surveyed 350 households, held 10 Key Informant interviews and conducted 5 Focus Group Discussions with drought-induced internally displaced people in Hirat city, Hirat (around 12,000 families), Qala-e-Naw city, Badghis (around 1,000 families) and Chaghcharan, Ghor (around 600 families). Most respondents had arrived from Badghis (73 per cent), specifically from Balamurghab and Muqur districts, while 14 per cent had arrived from Ghor and 8 per cent from Faryab.

Drivers of displacement

Assessment results reveal the impact of the drought on agriculture-related livelihoods as a key driver of displacement. Over 70 per cent of respondents’ livelihoods depended on agriculture at home. Of those respondents who owned land, 84 per cent said that production last winter season was only half, or less than half, than in a normal year. Those who had owned livestock reported having lost almost all their poultry and camels/horses, as well as 93 per cent of large ruminants and 90 per cent of small ruminants.

The lack of water is a key concern. 78 per cent of respondents reported severe shortages of water for agriculture. Over half reported that, when they left home, availability of water for domestic use was very low (47 per cent) or that water was not available at all (7 per cent). 60 per cent reported major shortages of water, and 47 per cent reported a significantly lower quality of water as compared to previous years prior to displacement.

The drivers of displacement are multi-faceted. Only 10 per cent of respondents were planning to return to their areas of origin for a number of reasons: 71 per cent mentioned insecurity; many also referred to the lack of basic services (39 per cent), water (47 per cent) and livelihood opportunities (40 per cent).