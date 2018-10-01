Afghanistan: Drought, Food Security, and Displacement - September 27, 2018

Needs are sharply rising in north, west, and central Afghanistan as drought, conflict displacement, and a spike in returns from Iran place additional stress on the humanitarian system. As winter looms, most Afghans displaced by drought have fled to the provincial capitals of Ghor, Herat, and Badghis provinces, forming sprawling informal settlements and overwhelming aid agencies

Returns

Half a million Afghans have returned to western Afghanistan from Iran so far this year. Remittances, a key income source for many Afghans, have plummeted amidst Iran’s currency devaluation and diminished labor opportunities.

Drought As of mid-September, drought across 20 provinces has displaced more than 250,000 primarily rural Afghans and surpassed conflict as the foremost driver of internal displacement in 2018.

Conflict

Ongoing conflict has displaced 235,100 Afghans this year and inhibits humanitarian access to populations in need in rural areas