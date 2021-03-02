Afghanistan
Afghanistan – Drought and Food Insecurity (DG ECHO, UNAMA, UNFAO, FEWSNET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2021)
- Afghanistan is experiencing extremely low rain and snowfall. According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), the level of winter precipitation is the lowest in 40 years. All river basins show a below average water level.
- Long range forecasts show continued low precipitation and above average temperatures. An agricultural drought is expected, with a massive impact on the early summer harvests and the livestock production.
- At present, already 16.9 million people (45% of the total population) are acutely food insecure (Integrated Food Security Classification, IPC Phase 3 or above). With the spring drought this situation will further deteriorate.
- The climatic pattern is similar to the situation before the severe drought of 2017/2018, which displaced more than 300,000 people.
- DG ECHO is in close contact with key stakeholders (UN FAO, UN WFP, the Food Security and Agriculture cluster, FEWSNET and humanitarian donors) to reflect on funding possibilities to urgently launch anticipatory actions.