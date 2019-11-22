Afghanistan: Drought and Flash Floods EPoA update n° 3 Emergency Appeal n° MDRAF005

Summary of 6-month update:

This 6-month update informs on the activities accomplished as per reporting period for the Drought and Flash Floods Emergency Appeal (EA) based on its Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) issued on 10 May 2019. The EA was issued in March and was later revised on 10 May 2019 to extend the operation in four new provinces affected by the floods while maintaining the operation end date of 31 March 2020. The revision was also required to ensure that the planned programmes remain coherent and relevant to the current situation and for the longer term. The sectors covered under the EA are Shelter; Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

Six months on, the Emergency Appeal is at 47 per cent coverage which resulted in some key sectoral areas of activities being partially covered or not covered at all due to budget limitations. Funding gaps will call for renewed resource mobilisation engagement with a focus on continued emergency needs and recovery efforts.

Description of the disaster

Afghanistan faces significant impacts of climate change and disasters which impact growth prospects. It has a continental climate, which combined with its location at the western end of the Himalayas, renders it susceptible to extremes of temperature and rainfall. Together with the limited vegetation in many mountainous areas, extensive destruction of forests and warmer temperatures limiting snowfall, spring and summer storms in particular can lead to flash floods in many parts of the country. The problem of flash flooding is accentuated by the narrow valleys, often causing flood waters to pass through villages destroying many houses. Waters also cover farm land and irrigation facilities, damaging or destroying intakes and structures. The sediment laden waters deposit silt and boulders on farm land and in canals, rendering irrigation difficult or impossible. Floods are common in all parts of the country but particularly in the north, central, and eastern regions surrounding the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Afghanistan’s climate can be characterized by hot and dry summers and cold winters. Most of the annual precipitation takes place in the northern region in the form of snow. Afghanistan is highly prone to intense and recurring natural hazards such as flooding, earthquakes, snow avalanches, landslides and droughts due to its geographical location and years of environmental degradation. Climate change is also posing a threat to the country’s people and ecosystems.

Climate change predictions such as changing temperature and precipitation pattern might lead to extreme weather event such as drought and flash floods. Changing weather is also affecting the productivity of agriculture, of which most Afghans depend on for their livelihoods, causing food security problem. Over the past decade and a half, droughts have become more frequent and more serious. It is likely this trend will continue, creating food crises, prompting large numbers of people to flee their homes, and increasing the risk that water conflict will exacerbate existing ethnic tensions.

The worst drought in a decade, prolonged conflict and poverty have pushed families across Afghanistan to the brink.

About 13.5 million people are severely food insecure, 6 million more than in 2017 and they are surviving, for the time being, on less than one meal a day1 . Displaced families living in temporary and poorly insulated shelters are facing the risk of harsh weather but also the high risk of flash flooding, especially those residing on dry-river beds.

Afghanistan is experiencing a major livelihood crisis primarily caused by the severe drought, which limits food production and depletes farmers and livestock keepers of assets and livelihoods. However, decades of civil conflict and instability as well as the severely degraded condition of much of the land have compounded the impacts of the drought, leading to the food security crisis situation. Given the increased likelihood of above average temperatures, as well as above average rainfall and snow at higher elevations, the risk of flooding is elevated through until the end of the rainy season (April-June) in the western, northern, and central areas.

Humanitarian needs in flood-affected communities are compounded by the loss of resilience from drought and conflict. With many flood-risk areas already affected by the severe drought in 2017/18 and ongoing conflict, there are serious concerns about increasing food insecurity, malnutrition and the spread of communicable diseases, including acute watery diarrhoea/cholera. Many families are affected by several different types of incidents, with resulting increases in protection concerns and a reduced ability to absorb shocks. Flood response activities will continue to face access constraints in many areas due to ongoing conflict and related displacement, as well as damage to transport infrastructure in remote areas from flooding.

Several assessments by the humanitarian agencies have revealed significant shortcomings in the areas of water, sanitation, health, security and natural resource management. Furthermore, the high level of poverty, lack of livelihood and income generating opportunities, chronic health problems, and poor state of the infrastructure all add to the burden of natural disasters on the people of Afghanistan. Food insecurity is widespread and increasing among the population.

The 2017 Afghanistan living conditions survey found that overall food insecurity, including both moderate and severe forms, rose from 33 to more than 44 percent in the last three years. Although food insecurity affects much of the country’s population, women, children, displaced persons, returnees, woman-headed households, persons with disabilities and poor people are the groups most at risk.

In April 2018, the Government of Afghanistan officially declared a drought in 20 priority provinces following months of dryness. A precipitation deficit of up to 70 percent in most parts of the country affected the winter harvest and resulted in dire prospects for crop production in the spring and summer of 2018. Given the prolonged dry spell that began in 2016 and poor precipitation in the winter of 2017/18, the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) members agreed to carry out an Emergency Food Security Assessment across all 34 provinces in the country to better understand the effects of the current drought on livelihoods and food security of the rural populations.2 Since 2018, Afghanistan has been facing one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian crisis, with alarming increase of food insecurity and loss of livelihoods, which led to the displacement of some 275,000 Afghans across the Northern and Western regions in 2018, and 52,000 more than the number uprooted by conflict in 2019. According to the ARCS branch team rapid assessments in operation areas, civilians continue to be gravely impacted by the highly unpredictable and politicised situation in Afghanistan. Violence along with a number of political processes coming to a head risks impacting not only people in need, but also affects the access of humanitarian aid organisations in most of part of the and their ability to provide essential services to people in need. Almost two-thirds of the population live in areas directly affected by conflict, routinely exposing them to natural disasters and human rights violations. Those living in conflict or disaster-prone areas have disproportionately high needs for trauma care and rehabilitation services which are often not available. Shorter-term support and assistance will be required should there be a sudden increase in humanitarian needs.