Afghanistan: Drought and Flash Floods EPoA update n° 1 DREF n° MDRAF005

Summary of current operation and revision made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is issued to inform three-month progress on operation activities under emergency appeal.

This operations update no. 1 informs on the activities accomplished as per reporting period for the Drought and Flash Floods reporting on the Emergency Appeal Plan of Action (EPoA) issued on 17 March 2019 reflecting the operations.

First revision of EPoA was done on 10 May 2019 to extend the operation in four new provinces affected by the floods the timeframe will remain same up to 31 March 2020. The sectors cover under EA are: Shelter and household items, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) to ensure that the planned programmes are still coherent and relevant to the current situation and for the longer term.