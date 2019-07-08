08 Jul 2019

Afghanistan: Drought and Flash Floods EPoA update n° 1 DREF n° MDRAF005

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (967.67 KB)

Summary of current operation and revision made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is issued to inform three-month progress on operation activities under emergency appeal.

This operations update no. 1 informs on the activities accomplished as per reporting period for the Drought and Flash Floods reporting on the Emergency Appeal Plan of Action (EPoA) issued on 17 March 2019 reflecting the operations.

First revision of EPoA was done on 10 May 2019 to extend the operation in four new provinces affected by the floods the timeframe will remain same up to 31 March 2020. The sectors cover under EA are: Shelter and household items, Livelihoods and basic needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) to ensure that the planned programmes are still coherent and relevant to the current situation and for the longer term.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.