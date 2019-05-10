Afghanistan: Drought and Flash Floods Emergency Revised Appeal n° MDRAF005

This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks 8 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in delivering assistance and support up to 675,000 people (approximately 96,000 households) affected by flood and drought for twelve months.

The operation focuses on the following sectors: shelter; health and care; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and livelihoods and basic needs; disaster risk reduction (DRR) and strengthening the capacity of the National Society. This revised Appeal results in a funding gap1 of 4.6 million Swiss francs based on an increased number of beneficiaries, an increase in activities and an enlarged geographic scope (to support four additional provinces affected by flash floods in late March 2019). The planned response reflects the current situation and information currently available. It is likely to be adjusted based on further developments and ongoing detailed assessments. Further information is available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

April 2018: The government of Afghanistan declared a drought in mid-April and requested the international community support to drought affected population in Afghanistan.

May 2018: The long dry spell exacerbated drought conditions, leading to reduced pasture land, water shortages, and deaths of livestock, increasing the number of acutely food insecure people to emergency levels, with 2.2 million people in need at this time. IFRC released Information bulletin no. 1 on the crisis and ARCS’s response.

November 2018: The Afghan Government Chief Executive Officer stated that more than 3.6 million people were severely affected by drought in 22 out of 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Agriculture and related sectors are under threat from extreme weather events, as demonstrated by the current drought that leads to land degradation and desertification, causing lower production, food insecurity, economic degradation, displacement and loss of lives.

November 2018: Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) allocated CHF265,185 to support ARCS’s response to the drought through the provision of food assistance to 14,000 people (2,000 households) while an emergency need assessment, was being carried out. The DREF operation ended on 31 March 2019.

December 2018: IFRC Surge Capacity deployed to support ARCS for Emergency Need Assessment of drought affected areas.

March 2019: The climatic context changed with heavy precipitation and snow fall in about 16 provinces across the country, resulting in flash floods and affecting more than 250,000 people, resulting in damages in nine provinces, with additional floods anticipated in seven other provinces.

March 2019: The government of Afghanistan established a command and control center under the supervision of Minister of State for Disaster Management, for coordination and to assist flood affectees. The government included civil and military departments from the country and in order to better respond to the needs of the flood affected population in provinces, organized by the Chief Executive Officer.

March 2019: Emergency Appeal launched on 13 March 2019, with DREF allocation of CHF 400,000.

May 2019: Revised Emergency Appeal launched on 10 May 2019 to include four new provinces affected by spring floods in late March, with second DREF allocation of CHF 350,000. Total DREF allocated is now CHF 750,000.