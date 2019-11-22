Afghanistan: Drought and Flash Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update Emergency Appeal n° MDRAF005

Summary of 6-month update:

This 6-month update informs on the activities accomplished as per reporting period for the Drought and Flash Floods Emergency Appeal (EA) based on its Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) issued on 10 May 2019. The EA was issued in March and was later revised on 10 May 2019 to extend the operation in four new provinces affected by the floods while maintaining the operation end date of 31 March 2020. The revision was also required to ensure that the planned programmes remain coherent and relevant to the current situation and for the longer term. The sectors covered under the EA are Shelter; Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

Six months on, the Emergency Appeal is at 47 per cent coverage which resulted in some key sectoral areas of activities being partially covered or not covered at all due to budget limitations. Funding gaps will call for renewed resource mobilisation engagement with a focus on continued emergency needs and recovery efforts.