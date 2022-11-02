Afghanistan: DIEM – Data in Emergencies Monitoring brief, round 5 - Results and recommendations, October 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a household survey in Afghanistan through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security. This fifth-round survey reached a random sample of 6 019 households in 25 provinces, representative at administrative level 1. The survey targeted the provinces of: Badakhshan, Badghis, Balkh, Bamyan, Daykundi, Farah, Faryab, Ghazni, Ghor, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunar, Kunduz, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, Nimroz, Nuristan, Paktika, Parwan, Samangan and Takhar. The targeted households were randomly selected using two-step cluster sampling and probability proportional to size.

Rural households were surveyed face-to-face to monitor the impacts of shocks on livelihoods and food security.

Interviews for this fifth-round survey were conducted between 23 July and 26 August 2022.

Data were weighted by demographics and a wealth proxy (type of toilet). The third round, which reached 7 144 households, took place from 1 August to 24 September 2021, and the fourth round, which reached 5 971 households, took place from 12 March to 4 April 2022. Both the third and fourth rounds have been drawn from to make comparisons throughout this brief.