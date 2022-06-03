Afghanistan: DIEM – Data in Emergencies Monitoring brief, round 4 - Results and recommendations, May 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a household survey in Afghanistan through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security. This fourth-round survey utilized a random sample of 5 971 households in 25 provinces, representative at province level.

The survey targeted the provinces of Badakhshan, Badghis, Balkh, Bamyan, Daykundi, Farah, Faryab, Ghazni, Ghor, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunar, Kunduz, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, Nimroz, Nuristan, Paktika, Parwan, Samangan, Takhar and Zabul. Households were randomly selected using two-step cluster sampling and Probability Proportional to Size. Rural households were surveyed face-to-face to monitor the impacts of shocks on livelihoods and food security. The data, collected from 12 March to 4 April 2022, were weighted by demographics.