Afghanistan: Developing a Strategic Framework of Action for Social Protection

OVERVIEW OF STUDY

An ECHO-funded technical assistance facility, managed by the World Food Programme (WFP), aimed to explore how social protection systems can be strengthened in fragile and forced displacement contexts, with a view to contributing to the global learning agenda on when and how these can be used to address humanitarian needs in a more cost-effective, efficient and predictable way.

Short-term technical assistance was provided to improve programme design or implementation in nine countries facing protracted crises.

Each assignment tackles a priority theme identified collectively by humanitarian and development partners, complementing and catalysing efforts by national governments and their partners to enhance the well-being of chronically poor or vulnerable populations, those affected by crises, those living in conflict situations and/ or refugees. The assignments focused on linkages between humanitarian action and social protection: this included the identification of good practices and recommendations for improved institutional coordination, knowledge transfer, and delivery systems such as information systems or payment mechanisms.

Projects were designed and managed in country by a partnership of WFP, FAO, ECHO, UNICEF, DFID and World Bank representatives, in consultation with the government and other agencies according to the context. One partner served as the lead in each country.

This briefing note summarises technical assistance in Afghanistan. Here we assessed the potential for government-led shock responsive social assistance in the country and identified ways for social protection to be considered in both humanitarian and development programming. We developed a strategic framework of action for social protection in Afghanistan, setting out a vision for a future common approach to social assistance, principles for action, governance arrangements, strategic policy options, proposition for joint financing, and highlighting key operational and technical issues.