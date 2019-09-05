05 Sep 2019

Afghanistan Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) (September 2013 – September 2019)

In 2015, Afghanistan launched its first-ever nationwide effort to gather comprehensive demographic and health information on its citizens. The Demographic and Health Survey provides rigorous data on fertility levels, marriage rates, awareness and use of family planning methods, breastfeeding practices, nutritional status of mothers and young children, childhood and maternal health and mortality, as well as information on social indicators, such as domestic violence. The study was conducted across all 34 provinces of the country. Data collected provided the government of Afghanistan, development partners, policymakers, and non-governmental organizations with high-quality provincial and national-level data for use by researchers, policy makers, and the general public. Results are compiled according to international standards and, consequently, are easily comparable with results collected in other countries.

