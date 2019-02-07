07 Feb 2019

Afghanistan: Deadly attacks on journalists must be investigated

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original

Responding to the attack on two journalists shot dead in Takhar province when gunmen entered a radio station and opened fire, Amnesty International’s South Asia Researcher, Zaman Sultani, said:

“The attack on two journalists working in a radio station by unknown gunmen in Takhar province is a horrific crime. This attack once again highlights the risks journalists continue to face in Afghanistan for just doing their job. The Afghan authorities must ensure safety and protection for all so they can work freely and without fear.

"The Afghan authorities must ensure thorough investigation and the perpetrators must be brought to justice through fair trials without recourse to death penalty.”

This has been the second attack on journalists in Afghanistan in 2019. In January journalist Javid Noori was attacked and killed by the Taliban. 2018 was reported to be the deadliest year for journalists in Afghanistan, killing 15.

