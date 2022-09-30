Afghanistan: Deadly attack on education centre in Kabul

Statement by Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Afghanistan:

“We are horrified by this morning’s deadly attack on the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the western part of the capital, leaving at least 19 young students dead and dozens more injured.

“An education centre filled with youth preparing for exams should be a venue for joy, focus and excitement – never awash with blood and horror.

“This assault comes only a few months after the gruesome attack on the Abdul Rahim Shahid boy’s high school in the same neighbourhood of Kabul. We call on the authorities in Afghanistan to take steps to ensure that educational facilities are protected against threats and attacks so that girls and boys can fully enjoy their education rights.”

For more information, please contact:

• NRC global media hotline: media@nrc.no, +47 905 62329