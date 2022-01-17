Afghanistan: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief - Results and recommendations, January 2022

This brief shares the results of a field assessment conducted between 1 August and 23 September 2021 in Afghanistan. It presents key findings and recommendations for humanitarian actors to utilize in planning and implementing data-driven programming to sustain farmers’ livelihoods and build their resilience to future shocks – protecting the food security of rural Afghanis.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) established the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to collect, analyse and disseminate data on shocks and livelihoods in countries prone to multiple shocks, as part of the FAO Data in Emergencies geospatial initiative. Its aim is to make available data regularly collected on these countries’ agri-food systems, which include crops, livestock and fisheries, livelihoods and food security. Information is collected from primary sources in the production process: producers, traders or marketers, input suppliers, extension officers and other key informants. The data presented here are from the third round of data collection in Afghanistan.