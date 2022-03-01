Afghanistan Crisis update: Women and Girls in Displacement

The August 2021 fall of Afghanistan’s government to Taliban rule has further limited the ability of women and girls to exercise their fundamental rights in their own country. The longstanding conflict in Afghanistan as well as recent events and the restriction of women’s rights have forced many women and their families to flee their homes, seeking safety either within Afghanistan or in neighbouring countries. The analysis of 2021 data provided in this factsheet demonstrates that refugees, internally displaced people and other populations affected by the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan are increasing in number; but their prospects, whether in returning home or finding refuge elsewhere, are not always bright. This factsheet examines the needs, fears and barriers encountered by Afghan women and girls who are internally displaced or who have fled abroad.

The factsheet is the first in a series that will examine the changing situation in Afghanistan as additional data become available. It was produced by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), using data from UNHCR, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other sources as indicated. Given the rapidly shifting situation in the country, estimates are likely to change over time. Trends or events taking place after 2021 will be reflected in future factsheets of this series.