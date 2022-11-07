Afghanistan Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM strives to support all Afghans - women and girls, boys and men - to be able to live and move in safety and dignity, and to have hope for the future. IOM works with the Afghan people to deliver life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance, to reduce the negative drivers of migration, and to improve the resilience of displaced and affected communities, aiming for migration in Afghanistan to become a choice rather than a necessity.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and is on the brink of systemic collapse. Following the turbulent transfer of power in August 2021, there has been a serious reduction in access to basic services due to poor governance, a damaged economy that is headed into freefall, and increasing limits on human rights, particularly for women and girls. Humanitarian and development needs are increasing in a context of extreme political and economic instability. Billions of dollars have been frozen in the central reserve and there has been a sudden drop in direct international development assistance, which formerly accounted for 75 percent of public expenditures. Cash shortages, a weak banking sector and the rapid rise of unemployment, inflation and the depreciating exchange rate will continue to have serious impacts in 2022.

Eighty percent of the country is now suffering either severe or serious drought. Combined with conflict, COVID-19 and the economic crisis, 24.4 million people in Afghanistan or over 55 percent of the population are projected to be in humanitarian need in 2022. Almost 23 million people are projected to be facing acute food insecurity by the end of 2021 and the UN reports that poverty may become nearly universal, affecting 95-97 percent of the population by mid-2022.

Afghanistan's healthcare system is also on the brink of collapse. Only 4.3 million people are reported to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 500,000 people are expected to be newly displaced in 2022, adding to a population of some 5.5 million already in protracted displacement, including those in informal settlements on urban fringes. At the same time, some groups may seek to return to previously conflict-affected areas, presenting specific needs.

Continuing economic collapse and spiralling humanitarian needs may drive a large number of Afghans to seek refuge outside of the country. Those moving cross-border will have a high level of vulnerability and need, with deteriorating economies both in Afghanistan and surrounding countries: over 785,000 returnees are projected for 2022, and further outflows can be anticipated. Afghanistan is highly prone to natural hazards, whose frequency and intensity are increasing due to climate change. Based on a five-year average, some 150,000 people are expected to be affected by sudden-onset disasters such as flash floods.