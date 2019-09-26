The Afghanistan crisis in numbers

As the presidential election approaches in Afghanistan, civilians continue to bear the brunt of insecurity and violence. Aid workers are also affected, compromising their access to people who most need help. Here is a snapshot of the situation in Afghanistan, in numbers. For more, go to our latest humanitarian bulletin.

3,800

All civilians have a right to protection from conflict. But in the first half of this year alone, 3,800 civilians have been killed or injured. Afghanistan was the deadliest conflict to be a child last year, with 927 children killed. And some 100,000 people have been killed or maimed since the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan started tracking in 2009.

Read more on UNOCHA.