Afghanistan Crisis Appeal 2021: Six-month report (December 2021 – June 2022)

BACKGROUND

When Covid-19 hit Afghanistan in 2020, millions of families were living in chronic poverty.

Decades of conflict, instability, and climate shocks such as droughts and floods, had already left more than 90% of the population surviving on only $2 a day.

Across the country, the pandemic had catastrophic consequences for people’s health, incomes and levels of debt, and put immense strain on the already struggling health system.

In July 2020, the DEC launched its Coronavirus Appeal to support families in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities, including in Afghanistan. DEC funds were used to provide people in Afghanistan with vital water, sanitation, and hygiene support, as well as cash, food, and nutrition support in the face of the ongoing hunger and malnutrition crisis.

In 2021, the situation for Afghanistan’s people went from bad to worse.

The renewed conflict that led to a change of government pushed the country to the brink of economic collapse, with increased displacement of families from their homes, loss of jobs and livelihoods, and soaring food prices as the worst drought in 27 years ruined much of the country’s wheat crops.

More than half of the population – nearly 23 million people – did not have enough to eat, and more than 8 million people were on the brink of famine.

David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, described the situation as the worst humanitarian crisis on earth and called for urgent action by the international community.1 As winter loomed, it was clear to the DEC that the people of Afghanistan needed more support than could be provided through the funds allocated from the Coronavirus Appeal. The DEC’s Afghanistan Crisis Appeal was therefore launched on 15 December 2021 to respond to the urgent and growing needs of Afghanistan’s most vulnerable communities.