Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 9 September 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners via clusters. It covers activities carried out between 31 August and 6 September 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 9 September, 38,544 people in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19; 1,420 have died and 31,048 have recovered.

Since the start of March, partners have medically screened 496,024 people at points-of-entry, reached 100,674 children with home-based learning materials and distributed 4.74 million bars of soap in 249 districts across the country.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

MoPH data shows that as of 9 September, 38,544 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 31,048 people have recovered, and 1,420 people have died (75 of whom are healthcare workers). 105,422 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Almost ten per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent 50 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. Moreover, men account for more than 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases, however this may be the result of testing bias. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces. Complacency and failure to follow public health advice is creating grave risks in the community with people generally not observing physical distancing protocols.

The Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) released analysis from the fourth round of data collection under the Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI). Data from the fourth round of the JMMI was collected between 10 and 20 August, in 30 provinces. According to the report, key informants (KIs) interviewed reported that 70 per cent of consumers faced barriers to access markets. Of those KIs reporting market access challenges, 36 per cent cited fear of exposure to COVID-19 and public health restrictions as the main reason. Moreover, supply chains have been interrupted in a number of places across the country, with 7 per cent of key informants (KIs) interviewed reporting difficulties in obtaining enough commodities to meet demand in the last 30 days. The cost of a Minimum Expenditure Basket has increased by one per cent, whereas the cost of food basket has increased by two per cent, compared to the third JMMI round (14 and 26 July). The report finds that increased number of shops, increase in demand, and seasonality (i.e. post-harvest) are the main reasons for the price stability. For additional information, please see the latest JMMI Situation Overview.

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarian partners also continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. Humanitarians have been responding to new displacement as a result of conflict, as well as people affected by flooding in different parts of the country. During the reporting period, 9,242 women received antenatal and postnatal care through midwives deployed in Mobile Health Teams (MHTs). 824 people were treated for trauma care and 232 children under the age of 5 years received routine immunisation through MHTs. 1,063 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 32,433 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). 4,877 nutritionally at-risk children under the age of 5 years received blanket supplementary feeding. 10,653 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received assistance through targeted supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP), while 3,646 nutritionally at-risk PLWs also received blanket supplementary food. 4,412 caregivers received Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) and maternal counselling during the reporting period, while 343 community members received Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) counselling. 402 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases across 4 provinces were identified and referred to Family Protection Centres (FPCs) for case management. 152 dignity kits were distributed to women and girls across 5 provinces. 7,322 hygiene kits were distributed to people with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly by Protection Cluster partners across Kabul province. As part of its regular programming, WFP reached 140,700 people with food and nutrition assistance between 27 August and 2 September.