Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 8 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 8 July, 33,594 people in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19; 936 have died and 20,305 have recovered.

Since the start of March, partners have screened 489,242 people at points-of-entry, delivered WASH assistance to more than 2 million people and reached 190,615 people with psychosocial support to cope with the mental health effects of COVID-19 across the country.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

MoPH data shows that as of 8 July, 33,594 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 20,305 people have recovered, and 936 people have died (26 of whom are healthcare workers). 77,501 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Almost 10 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than half of all COVID-19-related deaths. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces.

The Government of Afghanistan announced on 6 June that it was extending the nationwide lockdown for three more months, issuing new health guidelines for citizens to follow. The Government has also extended the closure of schools for three more months until the end of August. Additionally, all hotels, parks, sports complexes and other public places will remain closed; certain public transport facilities, such as buses carrying more than four passengers, will not be allowed to travel. All government offices have reopened with public servants attending in two shifts and on alternate days. According to reports, while lockdown measures have officially remained in place, enforcement has been lenient. Measures to contain the spread of the virus continue to differ across provinces where local authorities decide on implementation of lockdown measures. While provincial lockdown measures continue to periodically impede humanitarian movement, the situation has significantly improved in the last few weeks, with fewer obstructions reported.

Humanitarians remain concerned about the impact of extended lockdown measures on the most-vulnerable, particularly people with disabilities and families who rely on casual daily labour and lack alternative income sources. According to WFP’s market monitoring, the average wheat flour price (low price & high price) has increased by 12 per cent between 14 March and 8 July, while the cost of pulses, sugar, cooking oil and rice (low quality) increased by 31 per cent, 22 per cent, 37 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, over the same period. FSAC partners have also noted that the purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists has deteriorated by 3 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively (compared to 14th March).

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarians continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. During the reporting week, 1,352 women received antenatal and postnatal care from midwives deployed through Mobile Health Teams (MHTs). 3,745 people were treated for trauma care by Health Cluster partners as conflict continues in many parts of the country. 32,525 returnees (Afghanistan nationals) benefitted from emergency health services through both mobile and static health facilities at border crossing sites. 2,026 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 5,040 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) during the reporting period. 2,480 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received assistance through targeted supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP), while 26,592 PLWs received Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling and maternal counselling during the reporting period. 483 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases were identified and referred for case management to Family Protection Centres (FPCs) across 22 provinces. 69 dignity kits were distributed to women and girls across 4 provinces. As part of its regular programming, WFP distributed food to 454,566 food insecure people between 25 June and 1 July.