Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 24 June 2020

Highlights

As of 24 June, 29,640 people have tested positive for COVID-19; 639 have died and 9,869 have recovered.

Since the start of March, partners have traced 502,343 people using the Health Cluster partners’ surveillance system, delivered WASH assistance to more than 1.9 million people and reached 47,116 children with home-based learning materials across the country.

Situation Overview

MoPH data shows that as of 24 June, 29,640 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 9,869 people have recovered, and 639 people have died (18 of which are healthcare workers). 67,282 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate (positive tests as a percentage of total tests) of more than 44 per cent. Almost five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than half of all COVID-19- related deaths. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces.

The Government of Afghanistan announced on 6 June that it was extending the nationwide lockdown for three more months, issuing new health guidelines for citizens to follow. According to the latest measures, people must: wear a face mask in public places at all times; maintain a 2-metre physical distance; avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; disinfect all workplaces; and ensure older people stay at home. The Government has extended the closure of schools for three more months. Additionally, all hotels, parks, sports complexes and other public places will remain closed for three months; certain public transport facilities, such as buses carrying more than four passengers, will not be allowed to travel. All government offices have reopened with government employees attending in two shifts and on alternate days. According to reports, while lockdown measures have officially remained in place, enforcement has been lenient. Measures to contain the spread of the virus continue to differ across provinces where authorities are deciding on implementation of lockdown measures. While provincial lockdown measures continue to impede humanitarian movement, in the last few weeks, the situation has significantly improved, with less obstructions reported.

Humanitarians remain concerned about the impact of extended lockdown measures on the most-vulnerable, particularly people with disabilities and families who rely on casual daily labour and lack alternative income sources. According to WFP’s market monitoring, the average wheat flour price (low price & high price) has increased by 17 per cent between 14 March and 24 June, while the cost of pulses, sugar, cooking oil and rice (low quality) increased by 32 per cent, 21 per cent, 40 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, over the same period. FSAC partners have also noted that the purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists has deteriorated by 7 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively (compared to 14th March).

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarians continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. On 23 June, heavy rain triggered localised flash floods in east Afghanistan (particularly Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces), that have resulted in casualties and material damage. Based on initial assessments, approximately 100 families are expected to be impacted. The Eastern Region Humanitarian Regional Team and Kunar OCT held meetings on 24 June to strengthen ongoing assessments and response to emerging humanitarian needs in impacted areas. In Laghman, an OCT meeting is planned for tomorrow, 25 June, and will prioritise the deployment of assessment and response teams to the impacted areas.

During the reporting week, Interagency Emergency Health Kits for 30,000 people were distributed in contested areas by Health partners. 18 Mobile Health Teams (MHT) were deployed to contested areas. 3,450 children were vaccinated with routine immunisation through Mobile Health Teams (MHTs). 2,386 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 5,362 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) during the reporting period. 1,109 children (under-five) were screened for signs of malnutrition in Ghor, Hirat and Kandahar provinces, with 65 children diagnosed with SAM and 215 children with MAM, respectively. 1,961 pregnant and lactating women received targeted supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP). 1,058 GBV cases were identified and referred for case management to Family Protection Centres (FPCs) in 21 provinces. Four unaccompanied and separated children without parental care were reunited with their families in Daykundi province. Protection partners provided legal assistance to 36 people in Kabul and Logar provinces. 25 children identified by the community as suffering due to child rights violations were provided with case management services. 514 people – including frontline workers and volunteers/community network members – received child protection training as well as code of conduct, PSEA and child safeguarding training across five provinces. As part of its regular programming, WFP distributed food to more than 279,910 food insecure people between 11 and 17 June.