Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 22 July 2020

Highlights

As of 22 July, 35,727 people in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19; 1,190 have died and 23,924 have recovered.

Since the start of March, partners have traced 568,453 people through Health Cluster surveillance networks, delivered WASH assistance to more than 2.15 million people and reached 53,527 children with home-based learning material across the country.

Situation Overview

MoPH data shows that as of 22 July, 35,727 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 23,924 people have recovered, and 1,190 people have died (54 of whom are healthcare workers). 84,579 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Ten per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than 52 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths. Moreover, men account for more than 71 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces. Modelling suggests the peak has not yet passed and cases may still accelerate over the coming weeks.

The Government of Afghanistan’s nationwide lockdown measures remain in place. According to reports, public health advice is not being followed and enforcement has been lenient. Measures to contain the spread of the virus continue to differ across provinces where local authorities decide on implementation of lockdown measures. Provincial lockdown measures continue to periodically impede humanitarian movement. In the second quarter of 2020, the Humanitarian Access Group (HAG) recorded a total of 227 incidents impacting access of humanitarians, compared to 193 in the first quarter of 2020. According to Q2 Access Report, while the high incident numbers in March and April 2020 can be explained by government-imposed lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 (which led to 29 and 31 movement restrictions respectively), the high incident numbers in May were no longer directly linked to COVID-19, but rather stemmed from interference attempts and conflict activity.

Humanitarians remain concerned about the impact of extended lockdown measures on the most-vulnerable, particularly people with disabilities and families who rely on casual daily labour and lack alternative income sources. According to WFP’s market monitoring, the average wheat flour price (low price and high price) has increased by 13 per cent between 14 March and 22 July, while the cost of pulses, sugar, cooking oil and rice (low quality) increased by 30 per cent, 22 per cent, 33 per cent, and 19 per cent, respectively, over the same period. FSAC partners have also noted that the purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists has deteriorated by 5 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively (compared to 14 March).

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarians continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. During the reporting period, ES-NFI Cluster partners identified 173 conflict-affected families across 36 provinces to receive NFI assistance. 50,242 women received antenatal and postnatal care from midwives deployed through Mobile Health Teams (MHTs). 4,152 people were treated for trauma care by Health Cluster partners. 2,285 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 31,200 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). 49,300 children under the age of 5 years received blanket supplementary feeding. 10,800 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received assistance through targeted supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP), while 21,237 caregivers received Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling and maternal counselling during the reporting period. 435 community members received Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) counselling. 561 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases across 21 provinces were identified and referred for case management to Family Protection Centres (FPCs). 1,575 children with protection needs were referred to multi-sector services in Balkh, Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces. 23 unaccompanied and separated boys without parental care were reunified with their families in Hirat province by protection partners. 179 children received integrated case management services across 4 provinces. 433 dignity kits were distributed to women and girls across 7 provinces. As part of its regular programming, WFP distributed food to 148,395 food insecure people between 9 and 15 July0 F * .