Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report 22 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• 1111 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 across 30 provinces. 41 people have died and 162 recovered.

• 20 provinces have instituted “measured lockdowns” to limit population movement and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Exceptions for humanitarian staff have been assured by provincial governors; incidents of restrictions on humanitarian movement continue to be reported.

• Humanitarian responses to conflict- and natural-disaster emergencies continue, alongside the COVID-19 response.

• Partners are shifting resources to high-risk areas and modifying implementation plans to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

• Limited supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) are impacting on implementation across all sectors; humanitarian organisations rely on PPE to ensure the safety of beneficiaries and staff delivering assistance

SITUATION OVERVIEW

MoPH data shows that 1111 people across 33 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID-19. Some 162 people have recovered and 41 people have died. Of the 41 people who have died from COVID-19, 35 had at least one underlying disease, the most common of which are diabetes and cardio-vascular disease. The majority were between ages of 40-69; men between the ages of 40-69 represent 68 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being. Kabul is now the most affected part of the country, followed by Hirat.

There are currently eight laboratories in the country. Each lab is able to process an average of 100-150 tests per day.

Additional labs in Bamyan and Badakhshan are being established and the Government eventually hopes to have a total of 15 labs operating. Currently laboratory re-agents and RNA Extraction Kits are in short supply; WHO is working to source additional supplies this week but is limited by a global shortage.

A number of provinces have instituted measures to limit the exposure of residents to COVID-19. Throughout the country, these ‘measured lockdowns’ have resulted in closures of sections of each city and/or movement limitations. These include limits on the number of people travelling together and the imposition of curfews. Limitations on inter-city travel have also been implemented. Reports indicate that despite assurances by the Government that these would not limit critical program movements of NGOs and the UN, newly introduced lockdown measures continue to impact on the mobility of some staff members. Humanitarian partners remain active in responding to crises throughout the country and continue to urge the Government to employ a national approach to these issues so that individual negotiations are not required on a case-bycase basis.

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarians continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. Conflict and natural disasters across the country continue to displace thousands of families, compounding pre-existing vulnerabilities and making them potentially more susceptible to exposure to and transmission of COVID-19.