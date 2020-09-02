Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 2 September 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners via clusters. It covers activities carried out between 24 and 30 August 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 2 September, 38,205 people in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19; 1,406 have died and 29,254 have recovered.

• Since the start of March, partners have medically screened 495,924 people at points-of-entry, reached 99,683 children with home-based learning materials and distributed 4.72 million bars of soap in 231 districts across the country.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

MoPH data shows that as of 2 September, 38,205 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 29,254 people have recovered, and 1,406 people have died (71 of whom are healthcare workers). 102,904 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Almost ten per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 50 and 79. Men in this age group represent 50 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths.

Moreover, men account for more than 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases, however this may be the result of testing bias. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces.

Complacency and failure to follow public health advice is creating grave risks in the community with people generally not observing physical distancing protocols. Three-month nationwide lockdown measures remain officially in place. According to reports, the measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 are no longer being enforced. In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, provincial lockdown measures periodically impeded humanitarian movement. Following engagement by OCHA with provincial authorities and a general relaxation of lockdown measures, the situation improved with humanitarian movement no longer impeded by COVID-19 related lockdown measures. For more information on access constraints, please see the latest C-19 Access Impediment Report. Humanitarian partners remain active in responding to crises throughout the country and continue to urge all parties to the conflict to facilitate unimpeded access to civilians so humanitarian assistance is not delayed.

While implementing activities that mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarian partners also continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. Humanitarians have been responding to new displacement as a result of conflict, as well as people affected by flooding in different parts of the country. During the reporting period, 11,643 women received antenatal and postnatal care through midwives deployed in Mobile Health Teams (MHTs). 986 people were treated for trauma care and 242 children under the age of 5 years received routine immunisation through MHTs. 3,957 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 41,317 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). 3,395 nutritionally at-risk children under the age of 5 years received blanket supplementary feeding. 16,236 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received assistance through targeted supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP), while 2,670 nutritionally at-risk PLWs also received blanket supplementary food. 5,119 caregivers received Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) and maternal counselling during the reporting period, while some 528 community members received Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) counselling. 128 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases across 7 provinces were identified and referred to Family Protection Centres (FPCs) for case management. 4,902 hygiene kits were distributed to people with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly by Protection Cluster partners across 4 provinces. As part of its regular programming, WFP reached 296,109 people with food and nutrition assistance between 20 and 26 August.0F