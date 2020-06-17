Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 17 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 17 June, 26,874 people have tested positive for COVID-19; 504 have died and 6,158 have recovered.

• Since the start of March, partners medically screened 422,232 people at points-of-entry, delivered WASH assistance to more than 1.3 million people and sensitised more than 1.1 million people on COVID-19 preventive measures across the country.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

MoPH data shows that as of 17 June, 26,874 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 6,158 people have recovered, and 504 people across all 34 people have died (16 of which are healthcare workers). 60,298 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of more than 44 per cent. More than five per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. The majority of the deaths were people between ages of 40 and 69. Men in this age group represent more than half of all COVID-19-related deaths. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces.

The Government of Afghanistan announced on 6 June that it was extending the nationwide lockdown for three more months, issuing new health guidelines for citizens to follow. According to the latest measures, people must: wear a face mask in public places at all times; maintain a 2-meter social distance; avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; disinfect all workplaces; and ensure older people stay at home. The Government has extended the closure of schools for three more months. Additionally, all hotels, parks, sports complexes and other public places will remain closed for three months, while public transport facilities, such as buses carrying more than four passengers, will not be allowed to travel.

All government offices have reopened with government employees attending in two shifts and on alternate days. Measures to contain the spread of the virus continue to differ across provinces, with provincial authorities maintaining the authority to decide on and implement their lockdown measures. In light of the newly announced nationwide preventative measures, provincial authorities are currently reviewing their lockdown measures. While provincial lockdown measures continue to impede humanitarian movement, in the last few weeks, the situation significantly improved, with less obstructions reported.

Humanitarians remain concerned about the impact of extended lockdown measures on the most-vulnerable, particularly families who rely on casual daily labour and lack alternative income sources. According to WFP’s market monitoring, the average wheat flour price (low price & high price) has increased by 18 per cent between 14 March and 7 June, while the cost of pulses, sugar, cooking oil and rice (low quality) increased by 31 per cent, 19 per cent, 37 per cent, and 22 per cent, respectively, over the same period. FSAC partners have also noted that the purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists has deteriorated by 8 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively (compared to 14th March).

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarians continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. During the reporting week, 4,412 people received trauma care Five health facilities in contested areas were rehabilitated by Health partners. 46,023 women in hard-to-reach areas received antenatal and postnatal care from midwives deployed through Mobile Health Teams (MHT). 1,234 GBV cases were identified and referred for case management to Family Protection Centres (FPCs) in 21 provinces. 55 unaccompanied and separated boys without parental care were reunified with their families in Hirat province. Protection partners provided 24 children in Hilmand province with case management services. 48 individuals – including frontline workers and volunteers/community network members – received child protection training in Kandahar province. As part of its regular programming, WFP distributed food to more than 478,868 food insecure people between 4 and 10 June.