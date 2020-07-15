Afghanistan: COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Response Operational Situation Report, 15 July 2020

Highlights

As of 15 July, 34,994 people in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19; 1,094 have died and 22,456 have recovered.

Since the start of March, partners have traced 568,453 people through Health Cluster surveillance networks, delivered WASH assistance to more than 2.1 million people and reached 52,742 children with home-based learning material across the country.

Situation Overview

MoPH data shows that as of 15 July, 34,994 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan have tested positive for COVID-19. Some 22,456 people have recovered, and 1,094 people have died (54 of whom are healthcare workers). 81,934 people out of the population of 37.6 million have been tested. 10 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces.

The Government of Afghanistan’s nationwide lockdown measures remain in place. According to reports, advice is not being followed and enforcement has been lenient. Measures to contain the spread of the virus continue to differ across provinces where local authorities decide on implementation of lockdown measures. While provincial lockdown measures continue to periodically impede humanitarian movement, the situation has significantly improved in the last few weeks, with fewer obstructions reported.

Humanitarians remain concerned about the impact of extended lockdown measures on the most-vulnerable, particularly people with disabilities and families who rely on casual daily labour and lack alternative income sources. According to WFP’s market monitoring, the average wheat flour price (low price and high price) has increased by 12 per cent between 14 March and 15 July, while the cost of pulses, sugar, cooking oil and rice (low quality) increased by 31 per cent, 21 per cent, 34 per cent, and 20 per cent, respectively, over the same period. FSAC partners have also noted that the purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists has deteriorated by 3 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively (compared to 14 March).

While implementing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, humanitarians continue to respond to other ongoing and emerging humanitarian needs. During the reporting week, ES-NFI Cluster partner assessment teams identified 136 conflictaffected families across 3 provinces to receive NFI assistance. 49,893 women received antenatal and postnatal care from midwives deployed through Mobile Health Teams (MHTs). 3,974 people were treated for trauma care by Health Cluster partners. 763 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 3,074 children aged 6-59 months received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) during the reporting period. 1,036 children under the age of 5 years received blanket supplementary feeding. 1,681 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received assistance through targeted supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP), while 3,165 caregivers received Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling and maternal counselling during the reporting period. 609 community members received Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) counselling. 96 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases across 6 provinces were identified and referred for case management to Family Protection Centres (FPCs). Four children received integrated case management services in Balkh province. 1,151 dignity kits were distributed to women and girls across 9 provinces. As part of its regular programming, WFP distributed food to 167,002 food insecure people between 2 and 8 July.