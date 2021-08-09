Afghanistan: COVID-19 bi-weekly situation report (16 - 31 July 2021)

Situation in numbers: (Feb 2020 to 31 July 2021)

147,985 COVID-19 cases reported

709,931 tests performed

6,774 deaths reported

4,674 health workers infected

99,449 recovered cases reported

4.5% case fatality rate (CFR)

1.4m vaccine doses administered

93 deaths among health workers

Key highlights

During the reporting period, new COVID-19 cases have dropped after a sharp rise during the month of June.

7,761 new cases and 676 deaths have been reported. This is a -57% decrease in cases and -36% decrease in deaths compared to the same duration in June.

Almost 1,226 cases are currently hospitalized. 752 (61.3%) are males, and 474 (38.7%) are female).

1,865 COVID-19 hospital beds and 186 ICU beds available. 4,508 health workers trained on infection prevention & control measures; 1,074 trained on ICU care; 1,852 trained on case management.

474 Rapid Response Teams trained on standard screening and travelers’ education at Points of Entry (PoE); and 12,325,171 people screened at PoEs.

Planned establishment of a 21-bed infection ward at Laghman Provincial Hospital, Laghman province.

31 COVID-19 testing labs are currently functional across 24 provinces, with a total daily testing capacity of 8,700 and more than 300 trained technicians. 9 more labs will be added by the end of August 2021.

1,456,700 vaccine doses have been administered, with 678,314 persons fully vaccinated.

$18,276,209 worth of supplies and equipment have been handed over to MoPH.