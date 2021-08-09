Afghanistan
Afghanistan: COVID-19 bi-weekly situation report (16 - 31 July 2021)
Situation in numbers: (Feb 2020 to 31 July 2021)
147,985 COVID-19 cases reported
709,931 tests performed
6,774 deaths reported
4,674 health workers infected
99,449 recovered cases reported
4.5% case fatality rate (CFR)
1.4m vaccine doses administered
93 deaths among health workers
Key highlights
During the reporting period, new COVID-19 cases have dropped after a sharp rise during the month of June.
7,761 new cases and 676 deaths have been reported. This is a -57% decrease in cases and -36% decrease in deaths compared to the same duration in June.
Almost 1,226 cases are currently hospitalized. 752 (61.3%) are males, and 474 (38.7%) are female).
1,865 COVID-19 hospital beds and 186 ICU beds available. 4,508 health workers trained on infection prevention & control measures; 1,074 trained on ICU care; 1,852 trained on case management.
474 Rapid Response Teams trained on standard screening and travelers’ education at Points of Entry (PoE); and 12,325,171 people screened at PoEs.
Planned establishment of a 21-bed infection ward at Laghman Provincial Hospital, Laghman province.
31 COVID-19 testing labs are currently functional across 24 provinces, with a total daily testing capacity of 8,700 and more than 300 trained technicians. 9 more labs will be added by the end of August 2021.
1,456,700 vaccine doses have been administered, with 678,314 persons fully vaccinated.
$18,276,209 worth of supplies and equipment have been handed over to MoPH.
Planning WASH activities (water wells, water supply network, solar power system for water supply, toilets and septic tanks construction, medical waste management facilities and incinerators) at 10 health facilities in high risk areas.