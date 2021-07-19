Afghanistan

Afghanistan: COVID-19 bi-weekly situation report (1 - 15 July 2021)

Situation in numbers: (Feb 2020 to 15 July 2021)

139,051 COVID-19 cases reported

674,862 tests performed

6,098 deaths reported

4,622 health workers infected

86,887 recovered cases reported

4% case fatality rate (CFR)

886,855 vaccine doses administered

93 deaths among health workers

Key highlights

  • During the reporting period, new COVID-19 cases appear to have stabalized after a sharp rise during the month of June.

  • 57,244 new cases and 1050 deaths have been reported. This is a -29% decrease in cases and -19% decrease in deaths compared to the same duration in June.

  • High positivity rate among health care workers reported.

  • Almost 1,500 cases are currently hospitalized. (60% male and 40% female).

  • 7,000+ health workers at the national and provincial levels trained on a variety of COVID-19 topics including critical and severe case management (ventilator use, anesthesia, intubation), infection prevention and control, and nursing.

  • Circulation of Delta variant was confirmed in 11 out of 19 tests, and the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed capacity to conduct gene sequencing.

  • 31 COVID-19 testing labs are currently functional across 24 provinces, with a total daily testing capacity of 8,700 and more than 300 trained technicians. 9 more labs will be added by the end of August 2021.

  • 1,024,168 vaccine doses have been administered, with 223,939 persons fully vaccinated as of 15 July 2021.

  • $18,470,460 worth of supplies and equipment have been provided to various health facilities since the start of the pandemic.

  • WHO supports 6 mobile health clinics in remote areas providing primary health care services to IDPs and returnees, including COVID-19 testing.

