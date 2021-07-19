Afghanistan: COVID-19 bi-weekly situation report (1 - 15 July 2021)

Situation in numbers: (Feb 2020 to 15 July 2021)

139,051 COVID-19 cases reported

674,862 tests performed

6,098 deaths reported

4,622 health workers infected

86,887 recovered cases reported

4% case fatality rate (CFR)

886,855 vaccine doses administered

93 deaths among health workers

Key highlights

During the reporting period, new COVID-19 cases appear to have stabalized after a sharp rise during the month of June.

57,244 new cases and 1050 deaths have been reported. This is a -29% decrease in cases and -19% decrease in deaths compared to the same duration in June.

High positivity rate among health care workers reported.

Almost 1,500 cases are currently hospitalized. (60% male and 40% female).

7,000+ health workers at the national and provincial levels trained on a variety of COVID-19 topics including critical and severe case management (ventilator use, anesthesia, intubation), infection prevention and control, and nursing.

Circulation of Delta variant was confirmed in 11 out of 19 tests, and the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed capacity to conduct gene sequencing.

31 COVID-19 testing labs are currently functional across 24 provinces, with a total daily testing capacity of 8,700 and more than 300 trained technicians. 9 more labs will be added by the end of August 2021.

1,024,168 vaccine doses have been administered, with 223,939 persons fully vaccinated as of 15 July 2021.

$18,470,460 worth of supplies and equipment have been provided to various health facilities since the start of the pandemic.